NCT 127 First K-Pop Band to Participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s History

K-Pop boy band NCT 127 performed at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 28 November. On board the LEGO float with their hit “Highway to Heaven”, the group became the first K-pop band in the parade's almost 100-year history to attend. The song is from their recent EP "We Are Superhuman" - the English version of the song was released in July 2019.

Other stars, such as Ciara, Celine Dion, the Black Eyed Peas, and many others also took part in the parade.

Earlier this month, NCT 127 attended the MTV Europe Music Awards and was the first K-pop group to perform live at the show.

Fans are full of excitement over the fact that their favourite stars are making history again.

127 is the first k-pop group to ever perform at the ema’s and macy’s thanksgiving day parade as well as the second k-pop group to perform at the today show in JUST one month. they own november 2019 💚 — karlo¹²⁷ (@jiffyjaehyun) November 29, 2019

Huge congratulations to @NCTsmtown_127 for being the first KPOP group to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 💚



To the world, NCT! 💚🌱#thankfulfornct127 — autumn goddess 🍁 (@summerpinksky) November 28, 2019

CONGRATS NCT 127 FOR BEING THE FIRST KPOP GROUP TO ATTEND THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 💚ILY pic.twitter.com/GFCLhVhb87 — 💜Ashlee💜 (@Ashlee10904052) November 28, 2019

NCT 127 is a South Korean sub-unit of the NCT K-pop band, which was formed by SM Entertainment. The group debuted in 2016 and over the course of three years has had two No.1 albums on the World Albums chart. Their most recent EP "We Are Superhuman" debuted at No.11 on the Billboard 200 chart, and in 2019, NCT 127 had their first successful concert tour called "Neo City – The Origin", with tour dates in Korea, Japan, North America, and Europe.

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, one of the world's largest parades and which features balloons and decorated floats, takes place every last Thursday of November on Thanksgiving Day in the USA, sponsored by the famous department store chain Macy's.