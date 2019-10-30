NCT 127 to Proudly Join Lineup With Green Day, Dua Lipa at 2019 MTV EMAs

The boy band will be the first K-pop group ever to attend the ceremony.

SM Entertainment, the band’s label, announced Tuesday that Korean pop band NCT127 will perform at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) held in the FIBES Conference & Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain.

The EMAs announced Monday on their homepage, "Pop superstar Dua Lipa will be joining the 2019 main show performer lineup along with some new faces to the MTV EMA: Seoul-based global pop powerhouse NCT127."

Performances will be broadcast live on MTV and SNS all around the world.

The annual presentation ceremony of the EMAs features performances by prominent artists, as well as the presentation of awards that have a more popular interest. Every year, the ceremony is held in different country.

The programme of NCT127’s live performance has not been announced yet, but fans expect an amazing and high-quality show.

The band’s most recent album, “We are Superhuman,” was released in May 2019 and debuted at number 11 on the US Billboard 200 chart, which made them the second highest charting K-pop band in the ranking’s history. Their first tour, “NEO CITY – The Origin,” began in January 2019 in Seoul and extended to North America and Europe, where they had incredible success, putting on a total of 45 shows.