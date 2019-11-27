'Einstein Khan': Pakistani Prime Minister Trolled Online for Saying Trees Release Oxygen at Night

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2018, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a five-year, countrywide 10 billion tree planting drive to combat the effects of global warming.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a laughing stock on the internet for saying that the loss of green cover was visible, as trees release oxygen at night and absorb carbon dioxide.

The remarks were made during an event that also focused on the importance of planting trees. Netizens brutally mocked the prime minister, calling him "Einstein".

Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan. pic.twitter.com/Kqb3ODLySY — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 27, 2019

Must be those type of trees high on dope like him — Dinesh R (@rdinesh5) November 27, 2019

On his order trees might have changed the process as he says. Afterall he is PM of Pakistan. — एक भारतीय (@Sanjayagrawal) November 27, 2019

​This was not the first time a Pakistani minister has faced the ire of Indian twitter trolls. Earlier, Pakistan’s Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s perceived ignorance about space missions turned out to be a bit too much, and a torrent of memes and trolling posts made their way onto the Internet. Chaudhry had claimed that the world's biggest telescope was sent to space by his country's space agency, SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission).