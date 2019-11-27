Indian Cop Wins Hearts for Pacifying Wailing Mother - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India tends to approve of its police taking violent action when necessary but this video of a cop showcasing his sensitive side has been hailed as a role model.

A video of a cop from the Indian state of Punjab, pacifying the wailing mother of a youth who is currently in a Malaysian jail, has gone viral on social media.

The clip has melted hearts as the officer was filmed wiping the tears of the woman with what has widely been perceived as "utmost sensitivity".

The woman, who talked to her son Kamal in Malaysia four months ago, was telling the policeman that her child was imprisoned in Malaysia.

The officer tells her that he is like her son and he would make every effort to bring him back, while asking the lady to keep faith in god.