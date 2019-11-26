India’s Dancing Cop Captured Hitting Auto-Rickshaw Driver - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian traffic cop shot to fame after his videos of controlling traffic using dance moves went viral on social media.

India’s dancing cop from the largest city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has come to the limelight once again, but not for the right reasons.

Ranjit Singh melted millions of hearts with his rendition of Michael Jackson’s iconic moonwalk, spectacular moustache and unorthodox way of regulating traffic.

However, this time a video has gone viral on social media in which Ranjit can be seen mercilessly hitting an auto-rickshaw driver.

It has been reported that the driver broke the code by driving in the wrong direction, and Ranjit stopped the man.

Ranjit can be seen hitting and slapping the driver. His fans are disappointed and highly critical of him over his actions.

A Facebook user Rakesh Kapoor wrote: “He has no right to beat that poor auto driver even it is his fault. Would he do the same thing with a car owner or an SUV owner?"

“And if somebody says that he is very honest for his duty even though he has no rights to do this unlawful activity. His senior must take some action against him,” he added.

Another user wrote: “Rather than behaving like that, legal action with polite words can be effective. We do not know what happened just before this action so we can’t blame him directly. Maybe the driver misbehaved with him before that action therefore he got angry on him.”