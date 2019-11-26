Register
26 November 2019
    Indian army soldier (file)

    Twitterati Pay Homage to Indian Soldiers Killed in Mumabi Terror Attack: Victim Recalls Escape

    © AFP 2019 / Tauseef MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s economic capital Mumbai was targeted by the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, in what turned out to be a well-planned strike on multiple locations lasting for almost four days 11 years ago. It took the lives of 174, while nine attackers were also eliminated by troops in one of the deadliest attacks of its kind.

    Indian twitterati and even a columnist of Pakistani origin tweeted their gratitude to the valour of many commandos and policemen, who took bullets to stop the terrorists’ advance and their attempt to create more mayhem.

    ​Paid my respects 2 d police martyrs & bravehearts who laid down their life protecting us during the dastardly 26/11 Pakistan backed terrorist attack, which killed scores of innocents & Mumbaikars !#Mumbaiterrorattack #Neverforget pic.twitter.com/tn07CcgtDL

    ​11 years after the most horrific terror attack, an Act of War, a moment of gratitude for all heroes and martyrs. Among them Tukaram Omble, an ASI & Army Naik who took the burst of bullets from Kasab's AK47 so that he could be captured alive. #NeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/v1HZsPcU5t

    ​My tributes to the innocent victims & martyrs of the ghastly #MumbaiTerrorAttack . Homage to the brave citizens, jawans and officers of @MumbaiPolice , NSG commandos, firefighters & other security personnel who fought the terrorists during the #MumbaiAttacks . #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/5AXX9W8wt6

    ​In 2008 today, 10 Pakistani jihadi terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba #LeT entered Mumbai by sea & killed over 166 innocent people, including some at the Taj Hotel and a Jewish Centre. 

    ​India’s federal Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, those “sacrifices will not go in vain”, describing that “Terrorism is a crime against humanity and it will be defeated with firm conviction and collective will power.”

    ​Many who escaped the bullets of the terrorists on those fateful days were left with unforgettable images.  Sputnik talked to K.P. Muralidharan, an official who used to work in the Indian Parliament.

    “We were accompanying a team of parliamentarians, who were members of a panel on subordinate legislation and were staying at Taj Palace Hotel overlooking the city’s landmark, th eGate of India on the Arabian Seashore. As we were taking our dinner in the restaurant, we heard the gunshots. We couldn’t make out, but immediately were dragged out by the hotel security and hid behind the bushes in the garden. We remained there through the night and were taken from a back entry to safety by security. Later we found eight terrorists clad in orange anoraks had roamed around the hotel, spraying bullets at guests killing at random,” recalled Muralidharan.

    The group of ten fanned out and sprayed bullets at random at eight locations including a Jewish Centre, until the National Security Guards were airdropped to eliminate them. One of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab was caught alive at a railway station. He was later tried, sentenced to death and hanged in 2012.

    New Delhi had accused Pakistan of helping Laskhar-e-Taiba plan and execute the terror attack. The attackers travelled in a Pakistan-flagged cargo ship, hijacked an Indian fishing boat, killed the crew and reached the shore via inflatable dinghies.

    The attack that continued till 29 November 2008, took the lives of at least 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals. More than 300 people were injured.

