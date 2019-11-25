Moment Traffic Cop Gets Rammed by Bus at Busy Junction in India Caught on Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Road accidents accounted for about 147,913 deaths in India in the year 2017 alone and result in in approximately half a million injuries to people annually.

The horrific crash was captured on CCTV camera at a busy four-way junction in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh.

In the video clip, the traffic cop can be seen managing a busy junction just when he gets hit from behind, taking him off-guard. The cop plummeted to the ground after being flung away from the bus with a massive jolt and laid unconscious on the road.

The man identified as Constable Kuldeep Singh had a narrow escape from death after he was rescued by the samaritans.