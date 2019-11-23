Register
01:19 GMT +323 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Flag

    Indian Politician Uddhav Thackeray to be Next Maharashtra State Chief

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ashwin Kumar / Indian Flag
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the 21 October elections in Maharashtra, the then-governing BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secured a comfortable majority, with 161 seats in the 288-member assembly. But differences over the chief minister’s chair and state cabinet have led to the collapse of the fifteen-year alliance.

    Uddhav Thackeray, president of India’s Shiv Sena party, has been chosen to be the next chief of the country’s Maharashtra state, ending over a month of political stalemate following a hung state election.

    The decision could be finalised after Shiv Sena’s arch-rivals, the Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that they had agreed on Thackeray by consensus after several rounds of discussions through the week.

    Shiv Sena had fought the state elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party against a Congress-NCP alliance. Now, it will lead a coalition government in alliance with Congress and NCP in the same state.

    Pre-poll allies, Congress and NCP, won 44 and 54 seats respectively. Shiv Sena could manage 56 seats whereas BJP, hoping to win a majority on its own, could secure 105 seats.

    NCP leader and India’s former central minister, Sharad Pawar, said on Friday evening that his party had held successful talks with both Congress and the Shiv Sena.

    Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena lawmakers met at Thackeray's residence in Mumbai where they insisted that he take up the top post in the state.

    Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former Maharashtra state chief, Prithviraj Chavan, was reported to have said that "Talks were very positive. Talks will continue tomorrow."

    Coming out of the venue of his party’s internal meeting, Thackeray said: "We have decided on the future course of Maharashtra."

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari, who was due to fly to India’s capital city of New Delhi to attend the Governors' Conference on Friday, will stay in Mumbai in view of the latest political developments.

    A final decision on the timing of forming the government in Maharashtra state is expected tomorrow, as representatives of all three parties revealed to the media that there would be a formal announcement at a press event on Saturday.

    Per media reports, the Shiv Sena will have its nominee occupy the chief minister’s chair for the first half of the five-year term, while the NCP nominee will take over the post in the second half i.e. by the middle of 2022.

    The Congress Party, the third political partner in the proposed alliance, is likely to occupy the deputy chief minister's post for the full five-year term of the state government, according to reports.

    Maharashtra is currently under central government rule after elections held in the region on 21 October to elect 288 members to the state assembly resulted in a hung verdict, giving none of the contesting political parties an absolute vote majority.

    With none of the political parties able to give an assurance on forming a stable government, the governor of the state recommended President’s Rule (the central government’s rule).

    On Wednesday, according to media reports, there was a minor hiccup in ongoing negotiations when the Congress Party appeared to insist that the proposed alliance focus on the word “secularism” and that there should be no communal agenda due to the differing ideologies of all three political parties. However, by Thursday morning, the matter appeared to have been resolved.

    Related:

    Twitterati Steals Laughter Amid Political Crisis in Maharashtra; Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media
    PM Modi's Urgent Intervention Sought to Resolve Maharashtra State’s Agrarian Crisis
    Political Crisis in Indian State of Maharashtra Enters Final Stretch, Solution in Sight - Reports
    Tags:
    candidate, consensus, political parties, verdict, Elections, Maharashtra, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse