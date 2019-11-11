ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra Trending as Hindu Right-Wing Party Shiv Sena Parts Ways With Modi Gov't

New Delhi (Sputnik): Thousands of people expressed their anger with the Shiv Sena political party for parting ways with the Narendra Modi government and trying to form a government with arch-rival the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

India's major Hindu right-wing party Shiv Sena announced separation from the country's ruling Narendra Modi-led government on Monday after the former refused to support the formation of a government in the key state of Maharashtra over new political arithmetic and power-sharing.

Shiv Sena who rules the country's wealthiest local body in Mumbai, is set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand over a letter of support and seek time to form a majority in the Maharashtra State Legislature assembly later today.

"It is due to the BJP's arrogance that they are refusing to form a government in Maharashtra. It is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. They are willing to sit in opposition, but they are reluctant to follow the 50-50 formula, which they had agreed before the polls," said Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena spokesperson and parliamentarian on Monday.

Shiv Sena's sole representative in the Narendra Modi cabinet, Union Minister for Heavy Industries Arvind Sawant also announced his resignation from his post on Monday morning.

In a series of tweets, Sawant accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dishonouring the formula for power-sharing which was agreed between the two major political parties ahead of the country's General Elections in May this year.

"It was acceptable to both sides, but by rejecting it, an attempt has been made to portray the (Shiv) Sena as a liar. This is shocking and a blot on the state's self-respect," Sawant said.

The resignation comes a day after the opposition party Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - with whom Shiv Sena looks to form a government - asked Shiv Sena to first exit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance), as it had one cabinet post (in the Narendra Modi government).

In the state of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member State Assembly with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), had been asking the latter to agree to provide it with half of the full 5-year term to run the new government, as per the 50:50 formula agreed ahead of the election.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have expressed their utter displeasure against the Shiv Sena for parting their ways with the Narendra Modi government and trying to form a government with arch-rival the NCP.

Shiv Sena dumped its Hindutva ideology just for the sake of power.



They cheated BJP voters who voted for their candidates.



They killed the mandate by demanding CM position which wasn’t part of its deal with BJP.



#ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra — Ajit Doval Fan (@AjitKDoval_FAN) November 11, 2019

​Some of the supporters have been recalling the words of Bal Thackeray- founder of Shiv Sena- when he had once called the NCP the enemy and promised that he would never join hands with his enemy (NCP).

#MaharashtraWithShivsena Uddhav proved that he is a scoundrel!! Balasaheb had a great vision.Sadly his soul died today!!Hope People of Maharashtra won't

forgive u ever!! #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/BOz8Bd2XUa — sandeep (@sandeepvar1) November 11, 2019

Congratulations on new beginnings!



Now that you're a part of those who disdain, detest, insult 'bhagwa', what's the new color of your flag 🤔#ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) November 11, 2019

As a step to impress Sonia Gandhi& Congress for their unholy support, Shiv Sena can publish the National Herald pieces questioning Supreme Court's #AYODHYAVERDICT & maligning Hindus #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 11, 2019

1995, BJP won only 7 seats less than Shiv Sena inspite of contesting 116 against 171 by Shiv Sena. Yet it made no unreasonable demsnds and let Manohar Joshi of SS be the CM. Tgar's Yutu dharma & respect to mandate. What Shov Sena is doing is thuggery.#ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) November 10, 2019

​People are saying that the betrayal by Shiv Sena is on multiple levels including the people's mandate and Hindutva (the Hindu ideology).

Betrayal by Shiv Sena is at multiple levels.

1) Shiv Sena betrayed mandate

2) Shiv Sena betrayed BJP and above all

3) Shiv Sena betrayed Hindutva🚩#ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #bjpshivsena — Just another guy (@DarshuBhatia) November 11, 2019

​For many who had dumped the Congress Party ahead of the elections for Shiv Sena, there has been an expectation of tough days ahead, in order to defend the government.

In all these it will interesting to watch the spokespersons like Priyanka Chaturvedi and Rahul Navrekar, Sanjay Nirupam defend each other's and thier parties it will be fun to watch #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra — Narendra (@narendrababuvj) November 11, 2019

​Nevertheless, separation of Shiv Sena from the Indian government will not impact the status of the government as the BJP has a majority in the Lok Sabha (Lower House of the parliament) attained by winning 303 seats. Elections were held for 542 of the total 543 seats.