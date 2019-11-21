CVRaman Trending as India Remembers Its Nobel Prize-Winning Physicist on 49th Anniversary of Death

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian physicist Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman, who is fondly mentioned as C.V. Raman worldwide, was an extraordinary scientist who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

As India observes the 49th anniversary of the iconic Indian scientist's death on 21 November, netizens swarmed to social media platforms to pay their tributes to Sir C.V. Raman by sharing his famous inspirational quotes, pictures, and interesting facts about him.

At the age of 42, Raman had become the first-ever Asian to win the coveted Nobel Prize for his work on the principle of “scattering of light” and a phenomenon he discovered that was later named after him – the “Raman effect”.

With thousands of mentions, #CVRaman is trending on Twitter in India.

Some netizens are taking to Twitter to share how proud they feel in remembering that the Nobel laureate was born in India.

Some are mentioning how Sir Raman’s achievements will keep inspiring them and many others are simply paying their obeisance to his modern thoughts and exceptional scientific discovery.

#CVRaman

Thank you sir for taking birth in India...🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️

Still we feel Raman Effect is the most fascinating topic of spectroscopy. ❤️😀 pic.twitter.com/r4MjXmPHmx — SakshamGarg Official (@sakshamceo) November 21, 2019

Remembering #CVRaman on his #death_anniversary. CV Raman was an Indian physicist born in the former Madras Province in India, who carried out ground-breaking work in the field of light scattering, which earned him the 1930 Nobel Prize for Physics. pic.twitter.com/xC84gRhglK — Nand Ram Prajapati (@NandramPra) November 21, 2019

Humble tribute to Bharat Ratna #CVRaman on his death anniversary. The Nobel Laureate will keep inspiring youth across the world and will always be remembered for carrying out ground-beaking work in the field of light scattering. — Mayank Singh Bisht (@mayankb13327797) November 21, 2019

Bowing to one of India's great physicists #CVRaman on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/hQXEVAoxrs — ManojPandey (@iammanojpandey) November 21, 2019

Born in 1888 in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to a mathematics and physics professor, Raman travelled to Oxford in 1921 to represent India’s Calcutta University, where he had been working as a professor since 1917.

In fact, poetically, his physics research on the “Raman effect” was inspired by the Mediterranean Sea.

Upon observing the nature of light in water, Raman began researching how light scatters through particles and molecules which eventually led him to conclude that “when light passes through a transparent material, some of it is deflected to change its wavelength”.

In 1954, the Indian government honoured the physicist with India's highest civilian award -- the Bharat Ratna. He died on 21 November 1970.