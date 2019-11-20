From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir: Bollywood Stars Who’ve Turned to Surrogacy

The government of India has introduced the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2019 aimed at regulating the misuse of commercial surrogacy in the country. If approved, the legislation could have a serious impact in India, where up to 33 million couples suffer from infertility. Legalised in 2005, the controversial method has also found many takers in elite circles, including Bollywood.
- Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao were one of the few celebrity couples to have publicly declared that their child Azad, was born via a surrogate in December 2011. The actor said he took the route of surrogacy as Kiran had suffered a miscarriage and uterine complications.
- Shah Ruk - the third child of another Bollywood A-lister Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, was also born through surrogacy in May 2013. After AbRam's birth, the superstar said: “Amidst all the noise that has been going around, the sweetest is the one made by our newborn baby, AbRam. He was born prematurely by several months, but has finally come home.”
- Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy on 27 January, 2019. She named her Ravie Kapoor. In a statement, she said that by God's grace, she has seen many successes in her life but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in her world.
- Filmmaker Karan Johar became a father to twins via surrogacy in February 2017. The daughter was named Roohi - a rearrangement of Karan's mother's name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash - on Karan's late father's name. In a statement, Karan said he felt enormously blessed to be “a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”
- Actress and cancer-survivor Lisa Ray and her businessman husband welcomed two adorable daughters via surrogacy on June 2018 in Tbilisi, Georgia. The couple have, however, remained tight-lipped on the issue.
- Former porn star Sunny Leone toostated in June, 2017, that she and her husband Daniel found out that they might possibly be having three children within a short amount of time. She named her sons Asher and Noah and said that they chose surrogacy to complete their family.
- Actor and director Sohail Khan and his wife Seema decided to have their second baby 10 years after the birth of their first son, Nirvaan. The couple considered IVF surrogacy as an option and their second child, Yohan, was born in June 2011.
