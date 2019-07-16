New Delhi (Sputnik): As the Indian government moves towards banning “commercial surrogacy” in the country, an online debate has erupted, with many backing the move and some opposing it.

On Monday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament, that provides for the regulation of surrogacy boards at the national and state levels. The Bill states that only close relatives will be permitted to act as surrogates for infertile couples. It also seeks to pass legislation that will prevent those using surrogate services from abandoning the resulting offspring under any circumstances.

NEW DEHLI, INDIA - India's government is trying to enforce strict illegality of and punishments for almost all #Surrogacy



"#Clinics, #labs and establishments undertaking or advertising commercial surrogacy will face a jail term of…https://t.co/8DzFZmzqiQ https://t.co/2nYQF9kwIt — Lisa Ditkowsky, CFP® (@PllushCapital) 16 July 2019

“Due to lack of legislation to regulate surrogacy, the practice of surrogacy has been misused by surrogacy clinics, which leads to rampant commercial surrogacy and unethical practices…,” the Bill has stipulated.

The government’s plans have evoked a sharp response from some users who have questioned the foreseeable ban.

Disagree with the condition of the surrogate mother to be had from among close relatives. Most close relatives wouldn't agree in the 1st place. Even if they do, the proximity throughout life would create many awkward and depressing moments. Please reconsider this. #SurrogacyBill — ৰণদীপ (@TheGhyGuy) 15 July 2019

Why ban commercial #surrogacy..why not regulate and stop exploitation.. Isnt science is to help less fortunate ones.. @narendramodi @MoHFW_INDIA and no media is talking abt it #Sad @MirrorNow @ndtv — Saurabh Gupta (@100raubhG) 15 July 2019

Why was commercial surrogacy banned in India? Is it because it results in the exploitation of poor women’s bodies for the benefit of the rich? Is the reason altruistic surrogates are difficult to find because women don’t actually want to do this? — Katherine (@Vivemusetamemus) 15 July 2019

Interestingly, many netizens backed the move, and even questioned how the process was allowed to become a “commercial method of exploiting women in the country”.

Commercial surrogacy is a shitty business, shitty people support it.

India literally has millions of kids needing adoption.

Leaving aside ethics of this business has any questions being raised about abuse of vulnerable women for short term financial help. — Mayank Grover (@Mayank_P_Grover) 16 July 2019

Surrogacy is indefensible in a society like India where it will become yet another means to abuse women. Its appalling that doctors use financial angle to support this. If we have changed from having 10 kids to 1, why can't we go to 0, and adopt if needed? Why create more babies? — ತೋಳಗೋತ್ರ kynv💧 (@kachchonayi) 16 July 2019

Regulations will not work... in the nexus of greedy medical fraternity, exploitable poor women, regulatory apathy will make it totally ineffective. Govt is right in banning Commercial surrogacy as it still allows surrogacy within close family. — Save India (@KedarMkv) 16 July 2019

Someone in India is very wise. Commercial Surrogacy is exploitation! : India bans commercial surrogacy to stop 'rent a womb' exploitation of vulnerable women - https://t.co/yMdMzpVxs2 https://t.co/W7rKIITD2G — UVic Womyn's Centre (@uvicwomyn) 15 July 2019

Absolutely, read abt the widespread surrogacy farms in India. Indian doctors running them make the most money from westerners. The powerless, desperately poor women get a pittance. It should be illegal to exploit women's bodies, its no better than slavery. — dollydhalay (@dollydhalay1) 14 July 2019

One user suggested that instead of turning to surrogacy, couples should seek adoption, as India has a large number of parentless children living in institutions.

We all want things we can't have, their are millions of children in India needing adoption. Maybe that's the way to go.



Anyway I'm talking about ethics of commercial surrogacy not politics, feel free to mix them as much as you want

I'm done with this conversation. — Mayank Grover (@Mayank_P_Grover) 16 July 2019

Stating that India has emerged as a surrogacy hub for couples from different countries over the past few years, the Bill also seeks to ban foreign nationals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from using Indian women as surrogates.

Singles, homosexuals and unmarried couples are already barred from applying for surrogacy in India.