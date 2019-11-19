Photo: Thick Smoke From Australia Wildfires Engulfs Sydney

Most of the Australia's east coast reportedly remains under a very high fire warning, as nearly 30 wildfires continue raging in the region.

On Tuesday morning, thick smoke from a large fire at Gospers Mountain was dragged over Sydney by winds. Local authorities have warned local residents with asthma or other breathing issues to stay indoors and seek medical help if needed.

The view from my train into Central. Smoke haze and trouble as temps rise. Another day, another severe fire warning for #Sydney and eastern NSW, creating tricky time for firefighters. pic.twitter.com/XdHpkWUXm8 — Toni Hassan (@ToniHassan) November 18, 2019

​The Rural Fire Service also said, cited by The Daily Mail, that New South Wales (NSW) faces at least two 'tough days' this week with temperatures likely to remain high and no rain forecast.

Todays morning commute... Sydney covered in smoke haze! Expecting a top of 37c 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ipj2gFIp4W — Suganthy (@SugntyRam) November 18, 2019

​According to local authorities, wildfires have killed at least 6 people and destroyed some 500 homes since the outbreak of the bushfire season, with more than 420 homes burnt over the past two weeks alone.

Another cloak of smoke, another total fire ban for #Sydney pic.twitter.com/vMybaeu4ct — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) November 18, 2019

​Australia has been experiencing severe wildfires since the start of this fall, as many experts attribute the catastrophe to global warming as a result of human-induced climate change.

​Australia has lost some 1.6 million hectares of land due to the wildfires in 2019 - more than that of the entire 1993-1994 bushfire season, The Daily Mail said.