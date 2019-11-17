Children Among Six People Injured in Car Blast in Western Afghanistan

KABUL (Sputnik) - At least six people, including three children, were injured in a car explosion in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan early Sunday, a civilian source said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, the source added.

The blast was caused by a magnetic mine, according to police spokesman Abdul Ahad Wali Zada.

Meanwhile, another bomb blast rocked a local market in Mazar Sharif city in Balkh province in the north of the country on Saturday evening.

#BreakingNews

An explosion has happened in #MazarESharif.

It was first time for me hear this harrowing sound.

As i heard 1 person has died and 2 has injured!#afghanistanwars #Balkh #explosion pic.twitter.com/EC6guMJzvq — Ali Sina Adel 〽️ (@Alisinaadel7) November 17, 2019

​At least one child was injured in the explosion.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban* for almost two decades, and the Daesh* terrorist group, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

*Taliban, Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.