Children Among Six People Injured in Car Blast in Western Afghanistan

The victims were transported to a local hospital, the source added.
The blast was caused by a magnetic mine, according to police spokesman Abdul Ahad Wali Zada.
Meanwhile, another bomb blast rocked a local market in Mazar Sharif city in Balkh province in the north of the country on Saturday evening.
#BreakingNews— Ali Sina Adel 〽️ (@Alisinaadel7) November 17, 2019
An explosion has happened in #MazarESharif.
It was first time for me hear this harrowing sound.
As i heard 1 person has died and 2 has injured!#afghanistanwars #Balkh #explosion pic.twitter.com/EC6guMJzvq
At least one child was injured in the explosion.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban* for almost two decades, and the Daesh* terrorist group, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.
*Taliban, Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
