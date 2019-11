MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nine students were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, the Pajhwok news agency reported Saturday on Twitter.

According to the agency, the explosion took place on Saturday morning in the Darqad district when the children were going to school.

No other details have been provided so far.

In October, two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Huska Meyna district during Friday prayers. At least 62 people were killed.