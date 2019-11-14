US-China Trade Talks Get Stuck Over Farm Purchases – Reports

US trade talks with China reportedly have hit a snag over Beijing's reluctance to increase its purchases of US agricultural products, adding another obstacle to locking down the limited trade deal US President Donald Trump outlined last month.

Trump had originally said that China had agreed to buy between $40 billion and $50 billion in agricultural products from the United States over two years, but China is reticent to write a full amount into the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, while noting that similar disagreements between the two countries have scuttled trade talks in the past.

The Journal also reported that China was objecting to tighter provisions on technology transfer and an enforcement mechanism, citing people familiar with the matter.

President Trump announced last month that the US and China had agreed on a “phase one” deal to scale back the trade war that’s been raging since last summer, scrapping a planned five percentage increase on $250 billion of goods. Another round of tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese products is still scheduled for December.