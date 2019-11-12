Celebrities and Netizens Celebrate 550th Birthday of Sikhism Founder Guru Nanak

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood stars, political leaders and other prominent people got into the festive mood and lit up their social media platforms with festive cheers and warm wishes for their fans.

As millions of Sikhs across the world mark the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the religion Guru Nanak, messages of goodwill poured in from all four corners of the world from both politicians and celebrities.

Several hashtags, including #GuruNanak550, #GuruGurab, #550PrakashPark are trending on Twitter in India with several thousands of mentions.

Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Actress Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, and others shared goodwill wishes on one of the holiest and important festivals of Sikhism – Guru Purab.

T 3546 - Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gPkgOupdBM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2019

On the auspicious occasion of”Guru Pita Shree Guru Nanak Devjis” 550th birth anniversary. Prakash Purab di lakh lakh wadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/9OkHmB1P00 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2019

May this Gurpurab bring an abundance of health, joy & peace in your life! Happy #GuruNanakJayanti! pic.twitter.com/77K0sN5WEX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 12, 2019

NANAK NAAM JAHAAZ HAI , JO CHADE SO UTTARE PAAR ...GURUPURAB DIYA SABNU LAKH LAKH VADAIYAAN ... #satnaamwaheguruੴ 😇 pic.twitter.com/K89nCuMZo2 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 12, 2019

ੴ ਸਤਿ ਨਾਮੁ

Aap Sabko #Gurupurab ki Bahut Bahut Badhai pic.twitter.com/q8TPhR9oZ2 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 12, 2019

On this auspicious 550th Birth Anniversary, I wish everyone a very Happy #GuruNanakJayanti...

🙏💖🤗 pic.twitter.com/IOWQnwyJpv — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 12, 2019

Wishing everyone a happy Guru Purab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji.#GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/JIyp4QjeMr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 12, 2019

India's leading man Narendra Modi also wished the nation on the auspicious day.

Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society. pic.twitter.com/8LLUU0a3Jg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2019

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took the opportunity to share her video, singing Gurubani, a religious verse, in her melodious voice.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who has charmed millennials, not only with his batting skills but his personality as well, had a special video message for his fans.

Happy gurpurab to everyone 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/YE14bJBtGS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 12, 2019

Ex-UN envoy and parliamentarian Shahi Tharoor and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to twitter to share greetings.

May Guru Nanak Ji inspire you to achieve all your dreams. May you be showered with eternal peace, happiness and prosperity.



Happy #gurupurab 550th #GuruNanakJayanti

(display & offering by Sikh designer @HarmonickaMaini ) pic.twitter.com/T3DkNyvUsS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 12, 2019

As we celebrate the #550thPrakashPurb of #GuruNanakDevJi, my government felicitated prominent Punjabi’s from across the world. Exhorted them all to work along with the government to help take the state forward and ensure a bright future for beloved Punjab. pic.twitter.com/25kYffQxSz — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 11, 2019

The UK Labour Party, headed by Jeremy Corbyn also shared a special video.

To Sikhs in the UK and around the world celebrating the birthday of Guru Nanak, happy #Gurpurab.#Gurpurab550 #GuruNanak550pic.twitter.com/k66ebCALQY — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) November 12, 2019

India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia celebrated the day by paying visit to a holy shrine in India’s Punjab to offer his prayers.

Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia visited Gurudwara Nankana Sahib on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and laid a 'rumala' at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in honour of the founder and first Guru of Sikhism.#GuruNanak550#550thPrakashPurb@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/cAfmvnPbNj — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) November 12, 2019

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion, which began in the 15th century. Five-and-a-half centuries later the religion has 30 million followers worldwide.

The religion has a huge global following in Canada, the US, Europe and Pakistan. The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, was born in 1469 to a Hindu family at Nankana Sahib, a city is now in Pakistan following India’s partition in 1947.