Man Allegedly Impersonating BBC Journalist Busted on Twitter After Interviewing Pakistani Senator

New Delhi (Sputnik): Just weeks after Tik Tok user Hareem Shah hogged headlines by occupying the Pakistani prime minister’s chair in the Foreign Ministry, a man has allegedly conned numerous politicians by impersonating a BBC reporter.

A man allegedly pretending to be a journalist from the British public broadcaster BBC has come under fire after being busted by a journalist on Twitter.

The man, who is yet to be identified, is said to have interviewed several senior Pakistani ministers while wearing a fake identity card and carrying a mic with a BBC World News logo on it.

An inquiry has been launched after the alleged impostor entered the restricted senate area, said Pakistani Senator Rehman Malik.

The man sporting long hair pretended to be a BBC Italy reporter, while interviewing former Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

After the pictures of him appeared on the internet, a BBC Urdu journalist Tahir Imran Mian called his bluff by pointing out: “...this guy is an imposter who pretends to be a BBC journalist. He is not a BBC employ [sic]”.

Dear @SenRehmanMalik this guy is an imposter who pretends to be a BBC journalist. He is not a BBC employ. pic.twitter.com/ytJvfDJg43 — Tahir Imran Mian ✈ (@TahirImran) November 5, 2019

Minister Malik also tweeted, saying he suspected the man of being a fraud when he got nervous after the politician posed questions to him. Malik subsequently registered a complaint against the reporter at the BBC office in Islamabad.

“I suspected him and reported to BBC and ordered the inquiry. He interviewed many senators including Amir JI. He will be arrested as impostor,” Malik said.

I have already ordered an inquiry as to how & who gave him the entry pass to the restricted area of Senate .hv also also informed the BBC head in Isb and sent him this interviews/ with other senators shall be used as evidence .i suspected him when on a Q he posed from BBC Italy https://t.co/aACQCaOqSd — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) November 5, 2019 Yes, that is where we caught him. Here he is in all his glory. pic.twitter.com/9dTYPte4He — Tahir Imran Mian ✈ (@TahirImran) November 5, 2019

The incident evoked reactions by several concerned citizens as recently a Tik Tok user breached the security of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry and occupied the chair reserved for the country’s prime minister.

Strange things are happening . I hope the Govt wud also let the public know how Hareem Shah , a TikTok "star" was breaching the security of the PM Secretariat a few days back and made a funny video there . M/o v wud b told who posted Hindutva posters in the centre of Islamabad — SheilaZulfiqarAhmed1 (@SheilaZulfiqar) November 5, 2019