Amazon to Bring India's Top Confectionary Major, Haldiram's Delicacies, to US E-Tail Market

New Delhi (Sputnik): Joining Amazon’s global selling programme, India’s top confectionary major is ready to take its first steps into the United States e-commerce market.

Indian snacks major Haldiram's has signed up for e-commerce giant Amazon's global selling programme to sell its delicacies in the United States, the company revealed.

"Our goal is to expand our presence among our global customers. Therefore, the collaboration with Amazon's global selling programme allows us direct access to the American market," said Haldiram's snacks Managing Director Pankaj Agarwal in a statement.

The agreement with Amazon will help Haldiram's discover millions of new buyers in the US market. Nearly 40 per cent of the company's exports go to the United States.

"Amazon's global selling programme will offer Haldiram's end-to-end solutions for quality made in India products among global consumers," said Amazon India global trade head Abhijit Kamra.

The e-commerce giant launched its global selling programme in India in 2015, cumulating exports worth $1 billion as of now, providing an opportunity to Indian sellers to grow and increase their product presence through e-commerce exports.

The programme is expected to generate $5 billion in cumulative export sales by 2023 for enrolled Indian exporters.

According to Amazon, nearly 50,000 Indian manufacturers, brands and traders are currently making use of its global e-commerce exports channel to sell 150 million products, across 12 Amazon international marketplaces.

In 1937, Haldiram's started as a small entity from the snacks city of Bikaner in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The brand now has a massive presence across India, serving ready-to-eat food products. The outlet found global success and is now present in nearly 80 countries.