‘Goons in Black Coats’: Lawyers Beat Police Personnel, Civilians in Nationwide Protests - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Security at the Delhi’s Tis Hazari court complex has been beefed up after violence flared between police and lawyers.

A scuffle over car parking between police and lawyers at a court in New Delhi turned into nationwide protests on Monday.

Videos of lawyers beating police and civilians in different cities have started surfacing on social media. The incident, which triggered protests in different parts of the country, occurred at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.

CCTV footage allegedly filmed in the court shows lawyers attacking police officers.

CCTV footage of lawyers attacking cops during clashes in Tis Hazari court in Delhi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0TcOYbCC3g — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 3, 2019

​Another video supposedly shows a lawyer trying to attack the person making the video.

Another video of the violent confrontation between mob of lawyers and cops in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GtMPaWFmli — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 3, 2019

​In one video, a policeman is being beaten by a lawyer in a court in Delhi’s Saket district.

​In Uttar Pradesh, a group of lawyers can be seen attacking a cop on a bike.

Lawyers go berserk in UP's Kanpur. Target an inspector on motorcycle. Assault him on road in full public view after pushing him off his motorcycle. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/3ORDYzXymW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 4, 2019

​The situation went from bad to worse when a group of lawyers started attacking commuters.

Watch: Common man is being beaten by Lawyers in Delhi today.



After beating @DelhiPolice personnel and Journalists, Delhi lawyers are now beating commuters (Common man). @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/vxFfZcrFRR — Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) November 4, 2019

Another video of Lawyers brutality. A man thrashed brutally by the protesting lawyers outside Saket court. The situation is getting out of hand where neither general public nor police is being spared by agitating lawyers who are on strike after #TisHazariCourt incident. pic.twitter.com/e7XSSnetWN — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) November 4, 2019

​Twitter has been flooded with public outrage over the clashes and beatings.

There are ways in which people register their issues. See how few #goons in #black in #Delhi are targeting every #policeman they see. I hope for the #morale of force #seniors will take the stand. Nobody should be above the law. pic.twitter.com/mNaCF5lGno — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 4, 2019

This guys needs to be put behind bars. Cannot imagine Indian Lawyers are turning into goons and thugs. Shame that these are ones who are supposed to fight for truth. Dishonest lawyers. They should be shamed on national TV. — Krishnam | Optimistic about Inclusive India (@KrishnamHQ) November 4, 2019

We don’t know the time or sequence of this video.

A lawyer was shot by a cop within the a court premises and the clash happened.

That’s why an independent enquiry should be conducted to find out what exactly happened. — SSM (@SwatySMalik) November 3, 2019

Wow. These cops can’t even fight to protect themselves. How are they going to fight the criminals. — कवट्या महाकाळ 💀 (@kavtya) November 3, 2019

45% of the lawyers in India are fake, 2017 reports.

Who knows how many of those 45% are in this gundagardi.https://t.co/gUR9GSLByc — Raja (@raja65803379) November 4, 2019

These are goons , they should be booked , who gave them the right to physically assualt anyone , police should book them and courts should imprison them — Ankit Mishra (@Mishra_ankittt) November 4, 2019

Media reports state that police fired gunshots during the scuffle on Saturday, injuring a lawyer. Infuriated, lawyers allegedly responded by setting a police vehicle on fire.

According to India Today, the protesters allegedly misbehaved with a woman journalist who was covering the strike.

Six separate complaints have been made to the district judge of Tis Hazari court by four advocates, and a Delhi Police constable who was injured in the incident, India Today quoted Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal as saying.

© Sputnik / Shankar Poster outside Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi reads dogs and police not allowed.

According to media reports both parties claim the trigger for the violence was a dispute over a lawyer parking his car near the court’s lock-up area. Police said the lawyer was asked not to park there because it would obstruct the movement of jail vans. It led to a heated argument that turned into a scuffle and soon erupted into violence.