Communal Tension in Indian Capital City After Mob Vandalises 100-Year-Old Temple

New Delhi (Sputnik): A 100-year-old Hindu temple was allegedly vandalised by people at a place, located just about 4 km from Delhi’s historic monument Red Fort in the Chandni Chowk area. It subsequently spilled over when markets opened on Monday. The police, meanwhile, have deployed more personnel in the area as a precautionary measure.

Communal tension has gripped a popular market in India’s national capital city following a scuffle between a small group of people over a parking issue that happened over the weekend.

According to police, tension arose between two groups from different communities after an altercation ensued over a parking issue on Sunday night (30 June). Efforts have been made to pacify people and restore normalcy.

After some altercation &scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities.We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) July 1, 2019

​There has been widespread condemnation of the incident, with the Member of Parliament from the area and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan appealing to people to remain calm. He cautioned them against rumours being circulated to stoke tensions on social media by some unscrupulous elements.

​Dr Vardhan visited the temple and expressed his anguish over the vandalisation of the temple. Another parliamentarian Parvesh Sahib Singh also condemned the incident and requested the police book the culprits.

Outraged & condemn attack unfolded at 100yr old temple in Chandni Chowk. Perpetrators will be brought to justice.



असहिष्णुता का इससे बड़ा उदाहरण नहीं हो सकता।



Noticing the deafening silence of pseudo secularists.#ChandniChowk — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) July 2, 2019

​Visited by thousands of people every day, including a huge number of foreigners, Chandni Chowk, also known as the Walled City, is the oldest settlement in the national capital. It has narrow lanes and bylanes. It also has a concentration of trading establishments especially related to textiles, books, hosiery and wedding cards, considered to be one of the biggest in the country. The place has various ancient temple as well as mosques, particularly 17th century mosque Jama Masjid. The area has not witnessed communal violence in decades despite the large presence of Hindus and Muslims.

Netizens have angrily reacted to what they alleged was the Delhi Police's inaction against the culprits.

This is preposterous and enraging @ArvindKejriwal

Is this how secularism works in Capital of India and in the famous #ChandniChowk

The culprits must be caught and put under intense legal punishment.

We all await the proceedings of Delhi Police and Govt.#TempleTerrorAttack — Anirudh Singh (@AnirudhS3955) July 2, 2019

​Dear @narendramodi @amitshah @BJP4India - kindly don't take our vote for granted.

If we have to see the temples being vandalised, how is congress govt any different.



Dont test our patience. You have 303 MPs onboard. Walk the talk now. Enough is enough #ChandniChowk — Mayank (@maypan18) July 2, 2019

Chandni Chowk, Delhi:

Hundreds of locals barge into temple.

Break idols.

Set fire.

Pelt stones.

Shouted "Nara-e-taqbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar" while vandalizing the temple.



No media coverage yet.



I wonder why. 🤔#TempleTerrorAttack #ChandniChowk pic.twitter.com/onKGiBgRlx — Chinmay Singh (@mrchinmaysingh) July 1, 2019

There has been a slight increase in the number of communal violence incidents in India over the last few years, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. A reply given in response to a Right to Information Application revealed, 822 incidents of communal riots in the country were reported in 2017, 111 people killed, while in 2016, it was 703 and 86, respectively.