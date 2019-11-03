Islamabad Rejects New Delhi's Map Showing Pakistan-Administered Kashmir as Part of India

New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after New Delhi issued the map, Islamabad dismissed it as "incorrect, legally untenable and void."

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said that a new map showing the Pakistan-administered Kashmir as part of India was incompatible with the standing of the territory with the United Nations.

"We reiterate that no step by India can change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir recognised by the United Nations. Such measures by the government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the statement issued by the foreign ministry reads.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian home ministry released a notification related to the new boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The map displaying Jammu and Kashmir included Pakistan administered Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

Pakistan once again reiterated its continuous support to "the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian (administered) Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions."

The administrative status of the state changed after the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, which had provided special status to Kashmir. This prompted Pakistan to downgrade its diplomatic and trade relations with India.

Kashmir has been at the heart of a dispute between India and its western neighbour Pakistan since both countries gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both nations administer parts of Kashmir, while claiming the whole region as theirs.