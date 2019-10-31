North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea of Japan - Seoul

The news comes after Pyongyang stated it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile earlier in the month, warning that any possible aggression against North Korea would be deflected.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC), two unidentified objects were fired towards the sea to its east on Thursday. Seoul has noted that its military is closely monitoring the situation.

Tokyo also addressed the incident, stressing that Japan isn't ruling out ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

North Korea has recently fired other unidentified projectiles from the coastal city of Wonsan.

© REUTERS / KCNA What appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) flies in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 2, 2019

All the projectiles, launched this year followed a similar pattern and were closely monitored by Japan, South Korea, and the US. At the same time, Pyongyang insists it is ready to continue talks with the US, aiming for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.