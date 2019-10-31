North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea of Japan - Seoul

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC), two unidentified objects were fired towards the sea to its east on Thursday. Seoul has noted that its military is closely monitoring the situation.
Tokyo also addressed the incident, stressing that Japan isn't ruling out ballistic missile launches by North Korea.
North Korea has recently fired other unidentified projectiles from the coastal city of Wonsan.
All the projectiles, launched this year followed a similar pattern and were closely monitored by Japan, South Korea, and the US. At the same time, Pyongyang insists it is ready to continue talks with the US, aiming for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.
