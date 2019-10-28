Imran Khan Vows His Government Will Crack Down on the Corrupt as Opposition Gears up for Azadi March

New Delhi (Sputnik): It is expected that over 100,000 workers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will converge in the capital city of Islamabad this Thursday, with the goal of dislodging the Imran Khan government.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated he will not give way to the corrupt who destroyed the country's economy in the past.

Khan's statement came against the backdrop of a demand to release former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose health has deteriorated over the last few weeks, under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the jailed.

Under the NRO, a controversial law issued by Pakistan's former President General Pervez Musharraf on 5 October 2007, around 8,000 politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, embezzlement, and money laundering received amnesty.

"As long as I am alive, whatever the opposition wants to do, whether they blackmail me using Azadi March (Freedom March), or any other means, I promise to the nation that corrupt leaders will not receive NRO from me," Khan said while addressing a public rally in Nankana Sahib on Monday.

Khan has blamed the organiser of the "Azadi March" for blackmailing him under the guise of hiding corrupt leaders.

The expected convergence of JUI-F supporters in Islamabad is hoped to be one of the biggest public gatherings in Islamabad after the 2014 Imran Khan rally.

The organising party claims that other political parties, including that of Nawaz Sharif's (PML-N), have extended support to the rally against government policies. The organiser said the federal government's policies have been pushing the country into profound disorder.

Nevertheless, Imran Khan has promised that a new beginning has already been made.

The people will see the new dawn of better days in coming years, as the first year of his government's efforts were annulled by the high debt, which was passed on to the current regime from the previous corrupt government, he said.

Stating that the country's 50 per cent tax revenue went to paying off the interest on the debt this year, Khan has alleges that Pakistan's debt had risen four-fold during the previous regime because of massive corruption. "They used to launder the country's wealth to other safe-haven nations during their regime," Khan alleged.

Pakistan's three-time Prime Minister Sharif has been already incarcerated for seven years, in a case related to his unaccounted-for wealth.