Pakistan Bans Anti-Government March, Declares Ex-Senator a 'Confirmed Alien'

New Delhi (Sputnik) - Earlier, Pakistan's sunni political party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl, announced an anti-government march on 31 October in a bid to topple the government led by Imran Khan who, the group claims, came to power via a rigged election.

Pakistan has declared a key member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah a "confirmed alien" in a toughening of the country's stance against the proposed 'Independence March' against Imran Khan's government.

Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday cancelled the citizenship of Hamdullah and labelled the politician a 'confirmed alien.'

The development comes a day after negotiations between the government and JUI-F over its proposed March to Islamabad failed amid disagreements over the support of the country's two major opposition parties Pakistan's People Party and PML (Nawaj).

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed all of the country's media groups not to invite Hamdullah as a guest on TV shows.

"NADRA has conveyed that Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor is a confirmed alien as he is not a citizen of Pakistan," the body said on Saturday, adding that news channels should refrain from inviting Hamdullah as a guest on talk shows.

Maulana Hamdullah was elected to the Senate for the JUI-F candidate in 2012. His tenure ended in March of last year.