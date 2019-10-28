At Least 5 Killed, 5 Injured in Vehicle Explosion at China's Oil Field

BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and five others were injured as a result of the explosion of a vehicle-mounted testing apparatus at an oil extraction facility in northwestern China's Shaanxi province, local authorities said Monday.

According to the statement of the local publicity department, a technology company from the central Chinese province of Hunan on Sunday tested permeability in two wells, belonging to the oil extraction plant at the oil field in Yanchang County.

After completion of the tests, when the specialists were returning back from the oil field, the vehicle-mounted testing equipment exploded for an unknown reason.

​At least three people remain missing as a result of the incident.

The injured specialists were transferred to a hospital, while the search for the missing people continues. Local law enforcement agencies launched the investigation into the incident.