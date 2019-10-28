At Least 5 Killed, 5 Injured in Vehicle Explosion at China's Oil Field

According to the statement of the local publicity department, a technology company from the central Chinese province of Hunan on Sunday tested permeability in two wells, belonging to the oil extraction plant at the oil field in Yanchang County.
After completion of the tests, when the specialists were returning back from the oil field, the vehicle-mounted testing equipment exploded for an unknown reason.
延長油田試驗裝置爆炸致5死3失聯 團隊曾稱是全球首創 https://t.co/gHin6Ej2G4 pic.twitter.com/b0NybtI4rN— 科技新聞網 (@KeJiNews) October 28, 2019
At least three people remain missing as a result of the incident.
The injured specialists were transferred to a hospital, while the search for the missing people continues. Local law enforcement agencies launched the investigation into the incident.
