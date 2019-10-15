Chemical Plant Explosion Reportedly Kills Four in Southern China - Photos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The blast took place in Yulin’s urban district in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. Three people were also reportedly injured, with two now in critical condition.

At least four people have been killed in an explosion at a chemical plant near the city of Yulin in southern China, state TV reported on Tuesday.

🇨🇳#BREAKING Four people were confirmed #dead and another three injured after a #blast rocked a chemical plant in south #China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Tuesday. It occurred at around 11 a.m. in a chemical plant in Luchuan County in the city of Yulin.

​The recent blast is the latest in the string of industrial accidents that have been rocking China in recent years. In March, a major explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China killed 78 people and prompted authorities to step up security measures around the country.

In July, two people were killed, 18 were injured and another 12 are missing as a result of an explosion at a gas processing plant in China’s central province of Henan.