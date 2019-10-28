Register
28 October 2019
    Diwali Festival

    Bollywood Celebrities Dazzle Social Media With Festive Cheers, Diwali Wishes - Photos

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Khokarahman / Diwali Festival
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): As India celebrated its annual festival of lights – Diwali – Bollywood biggies lit up social network platforms with festive cheers and warm wishes for a "Happy Diwali" to their fans.

    Indian stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, R Madhavan, Rajkumar Rao, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Ritesh Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit, among others, shared their pictures with festive messages on Instagram and Twitter, on the occasion of the Diwali Festival of Lights.

    Donned in ethnic Indian attire and dramatic jewellery, the stars stunned their fans who lavished their favourite actors with compliments and love.

    View this post on Instagram

    #HappyDiwali  to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy.

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world.

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Love, Light and Happiness ✨Happy Diwali everyone 🌟💕

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Diwali from us to you... #youmeaurhum #newyear #happydiwali

    A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

    View this post on Instagram

    This laughing candid Family picture of ours took 7 Mins of actual posing... nevertheless Happy Diwali to all of you !!!

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

    View this post on Instagram

    And the tradition continues... Spread the light ✨🧡 #HappyDiwali 🤗

    A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

    ​Paparazzi in India also left no stone unturned in capturing India’s glamorous B-town biggies, as they dazzled the tinsel-town of Mumbai.

    Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu Grover, Karan Singh Grover, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were some celebrities that were captured by shutterbugs as they partied their night away celebrating Diwali with friends and families.

    View this post on Instagram

    #KaranSinghGrover #BipashaBasu with #AmitabhBachchan at his Diwali party today #happydiwali #ManavManglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachan #bipashabasu #karansinghgrover #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor for #sonamkapoor #rheakapoor diwali party

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan snapped at #BachchanDiwaliParty in Mumbai today #happydiwali #ManavManglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #saifalikhan #kareenakapoor #taimuralikhan 💝💓 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #ibrahimalikhan and #saraalikhan

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #AliaBhatt #HappyDiwali ❤️🔥😍

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma look classy and all set for Diwali night #happydiwali #ManavManglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    WWE fighter John Cena also wished fans “Happy Diwali” on his Instagram account that has over 12 million followers.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

    Celebrated on the eve of the new moon during the Hindi month of “Kartik”, Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and the conquering of darkness by the light.

    People all over the country celebrate the festival with colourful lights, oil-lamps, fire-crackers, gifts and sweets. 

    The Elephant God Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi who, according to Indian mythology are respectively responsible for tackling difficulties and bestowing wealth are customarily worshipped on Diwali in India. 

