Bollywood Celebrities Dazzle Social Media With Festive Cheers, Diwali Wishes - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): As India celebrated its annual festival of lights – Diwali – Bollywood biggies lit up social network platforms with festive cheers and warm wishes for a "Happy Diwali" to their fans.

Indian stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, R Madhavan, Rajkumar Rao, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Ritesh Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit, among others, shared their pictures with festive messages on Instagram and Twitter, on the occasion of the Diwali Festival of Lights.

Donned in ethnic Indian attire and dramatic jewellery, the stars stunned their fans who lavished their favourite actors with compliments and love.

Happy Diwali!!! #HappyDiwali Love, Light, Peace and Progress for all 🙏🏻✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/u0xxeCR1c3 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 27, 2019

​

With Sathyanarayana Pooja at home we wish you ALL A very very HAPPY DIWALI AND A WONDERFUL FESTIVAL SEASON AHEAD. PEACE and LOVE to the WORLD pic.twitter.com/1ToYiKkDLN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 27, 2019

​Paparazzi in India also left no stone unturned in capturing India’s glamorous B-town biggies, as they dazzled the tinsel-town of Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu Grover, Karan Singh Grover, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were some celebrities that were captured by shutterbugs as they partied their night away celebrating Diwali with friends and families.

View this post on Instagram #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachan #bipashabasu #karansinghgrover #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor for #sonamkapoor #rheakapoor diwali party A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #saifalikhan #kareenakapoor #taimuralikhan 💝💓 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 27, 2019 at 7:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #ibrahimalikhan and #saraalikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 27, 2019 at 2:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #AliaBhatt #HappyDiwali ❤️🔥😍 A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

WWE fighter John Cena also wished fans “Happy Diwali” on his Instagram account that has over 12 million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT

Celebrated on the eve of the new moon during the Hindi month of “Kartik”, Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and the conquering of darkness by the light.

People all over the country celebrate the festival with colourful lights, oil-lamps, fire-crackers, gifts and sweets.

The Elephant God Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi who, according to Indian mythology are respectively responsible for tackling difficulties and bestowing wealth are customarily worshipped on Diwali in India.