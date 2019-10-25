Pakistani Court Grants Bail to Ailing Former PM Sharif

On 11 October, Pakistan's anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), took Sharif into 14-day physical remand in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, after a local court in Lahore ordered the NAB to present Nawaz on 25 October.

The Lahore High Court has granted bail to Pakistan Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mill case on the grounds of his poor health.

Former #Pakistan PM #NawazSharif's condition dangerous: Doctor tells #Islamabad High Court, also noted that several tests needed to be conducted. #MaryamNawaz breaks into tears in Court Room pic.twitter.com/njt5rLYgYs — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) October 25, 2019

​The National Accountability Bureau has alleged that the Sharif family laundered vast sums of money under the guise of sales and purchases of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd shares.

As per the local media, NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan alleged in the court, that the mill received Rs. 55.5 million from an unknown foreign bank account in 1992.

The anti-corruption watchdog added Sharif and his family members were the largest stakeholders of the mill at the time when foreign money was transferred to the account.

In December 2018, an anti-corruption court in Islamabad sentenced Sharif to a seven-year term for investments beyond his declared assets. Nawaz Sharif is the only Pakistani to be elected prime minister thrice and the chief minister of the largest province twice.

But Nawaz will remain in jail as he is serving seven years jail in another corruption case. Technical point is that Former PM Nawaz Sharif will continue to serve his sentence, he will only be able to walk free only if he is granted bail in the Al Azizia case which is being heard by Islamabad High Court.