Twitterstorm Over Jailed Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif’s 'Life-Threatening' Health Issues

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was incarcerated for seven years over money laundering charges by an anti-corruption court last year.

Navaz Sharif, former Pakistani prime minister, was moved to Lahore's Services Hospital after his health deteriorated in jail earlier this week, with his physician Adnan Khan raising the alarm over his poor condition.

Today met former PM #NawazSharif for consultation & evaluation. He’s visibly unwell & has multiple serious life-threatening health issues of acute nature.

I’ve recommended immediate hospitalisation for workup & treatment.

The matter is of utmost urgency. — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) October 21, 2019

​The Imran Khan-led government, however, did not allow Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz to meet her father. A request was also sent by Sharif’s the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to the Punjab Government’s Home Department asking for special permission to be granted. But it was rejected.

Following this, Maryam was admitted to the same hospital as her father.

As the news of Sharif, who enjoys a big following across Pakistan, being hospitalised spread on Monday, #NawazSharif started trending on Twitter with around 40k tweets and counting.

Enraged Sharif fans and sympathisers are suspecting foul play behind the former prime minister’s deteriorating health. They are also requesting that the government move him abroad for treatment.

I reguest to @UNHumanRights and @amnesty please intervene to save former Prime-minister of Pakistan #NawazSharif who's allegedly poisoned and his heath is precarious. He is denied proper treatment by puppet government of @ImranKhanPTI #NawazNeedsUNhelp — Blunt (@Shinamuller) October 23, 2019

We live in a State where Democrats have to die just to prove their unhealthiness,while the Dictators leave the country with the excuse of back pain. God forbid so, if anything happen to Nawaz Sharif, this will be a custodial murder in the history.#NawazSharif @a_siab @mjdawar — Saud Dawar (@SaudDawar98) October 24, 2019

Some are so desperate to pat IK on the back, like there is nothing appreciable about forestalling someone's treatment till they are at the verge of death. Like how deluded does one have to be to appreciate the Govt at this point? Put your own loved ones in #NawazSharif's place. — Imran Khan (@iopyne) October 23, 2019

If he is still alive, Nawaz Sharif should be moved out of Pakistan immediately. Evil Pakistan regime will kill him.#NawazSharif https://t.co/qjsLwhSkVG — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) October 23, 2019

It is kind of surprising #PakistanArmy gets away easily. They are routinely killing elected prime ministers like #NawazSharif . People seem to be okay with this. I wonder what will be fate of #ImranKhan tomorrow if he stops listening to the army.https://t.co/Hc1aC2gZcp — Sane Person (@SanePerson5) October 24, 2019

​Amid this, reports emerged that his daughter had been moved back to the Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail after being discharged from #kotlakhpatjail #maryamnawaz #nawazsharif https://t.co/3iyr1DCFTd — Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) October 24, 2019

​In 2017, when the Panama Papers were leaked, Sharif, his three children and his son-in-law were accused of acquiring Avenfield flats in London by siphoning off public money. The combined value of the four flats is around $9 million.

In December 2018, an anti-corruption court in Islamabad sentenced Sharif to a seven-year term for investments beyond his declared assets. He is the only Pakistani to be elected prime minister three times and has been elected chief minister of the country’s largest province of Punjab twice.