Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Summons Indian Envoy Over Cross-Border Artillery Fire

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned an Indian envoy over a ceasefire violation that resulted in the death of three civilians in Neelum Valley.
"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
