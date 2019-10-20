India Says Two Soldiers and One Civilian Killed by Pakistani Forces Along Line of Control

New Delhi stated on Sunday that after the incident the Indian military struck the enemy, causing casualties and damage to the Pakistani forces.

According to the Indian Army, a ceasefire violation in the Tangdhar Sector, carried out by Islamabad, occurred as a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) was trying to enter the country's territory.

The military also announced that the Pakistanis had hit the area near the Line of Control, stating that two soldiers and one civilian died during the clashes, while three other Indians were wounded.

Tensions between India and Pakistan in the disputed region escalated with renewed vigour back in August, when New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy and boosted its military presence in the region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, of violating human rights and suspended diplomatic and trade relations with New Delhi. He also urged to address the cancellation of Kashmir's special status during his speech at the UN, predicting a bloodbath if India suppresses the Muslim population of the disputed area.

The Kashmir issue dates to 1947 when both countries became independent from the British Empire and both claimed the region as their territory, leading to several armed conflicts between the two nations.