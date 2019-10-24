New Delhi (Sputnik): After tirelessly working in the Dussehra festivities, elephants had a gala time playing football.

The elephants that recently participated in the 10-day royal celebration of ‘Mysore Dasara’ parade during the Dussehra festival in the Indian city of Mysuru, were moved to Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka State last week. Appearing cheerful to be back, the jumbos were seen having a blast while playing football.

The jumbos had a field day, with the video clip going viral and garnering 17.2k views.

​Dubare Elephant Camp is a project undertaken by the State’s forest department where plenty of elephants are trained under the supervision of naturalists. Visitors can observe and also participate in various activities involving the elephants.

In India, elephants are part of many street processions during festivities and various animal lovers have raised concerns over their living conditions as well.