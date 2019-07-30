Wild Elephant Attacks Vehicle in Indian Tiger Reserve (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A wild elephant attacked a mini truck of a jungle resort in southern Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park.

The jumbo, however, retreated after charging and damaging the front of the vehicle. The vehicle belonged to a resort inside the Tiger Reserve, which is a trendy tourist destination in southern India.

Elephant attacked a Jungle Lodges and Resorts canter at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NX9vFjkvZi — Bangalore Mirror (@BangaloreMirror) July 29, 2019

​A few days ago, a tusker had attacked a passenger bus on the national highway passing through the National Park.

When an elephant attacked a bus at Bandipur Tiger Reserve pic.twitter.com/BPG6vA7Swb — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) June 25, 2018

​Bandipur National Park is the largest protected wildlife habitat in southern India and the largest reserve for wild elephants in South Asia. It spreads over an area of 874 square kilometres, spanning the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A national highway passes through the Park linking Kozhikode in Kerala and Mysore in Karnataka. Traffic on this road is banned from dusk to dawn to allow the free movement of wild animals, as there had been many wildlife fatalities caused by speeding vehicles.