Indian Border Guard Shells Pakistani Drones Spotted in Punjab Airspace - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Border Security Force of India's Punjab state detected several drones that entered the national airspace from the Pakistani side and opened fire at them, the ANI news agency reported, citing sources in the border police.

The drones were noticed in the Firozpur District of Punjab state at about 22:30 local time on Monday [17:00 GMT], the ANI news agency reported. Results of the shelling have yet to be reported.

A previous incident in which drones from Pakistan were detected in northern India occurred on 9 October.

In September, Pakistani drones reportedly made eight sorties into Indian airspace and remained undetected. The aircraft were suspected of making deliveries to militants operating in the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir state.

Islamabad has rejected these allegations, saying that the residents of Kashmir, predominantly Muslims, are independently fighting for their rights.

India and Pakistan have struggled for control over the Kashmir region — the southern part of which is administered by India and borders Punjab — since the end of British rule in 1947. Tensions there spiked in February after terrorists staged a deadly attack on the Indian security forces.

The situation worsened in August when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two federally controlled union territories. Pakistan expressed concern over this and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.