India Accuses Pakistan of Dropping Weapons With Drones in Border State of Punjab

New Delhi (Sputnik): Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah asked all military forces guarding the border - the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Sena Bal and the Assam Rifles - to come up with a long term security plan.

The Indian Home Ministry has been told that Pakistan was behind the 10-plus weapons dropped by drone in Punjab in September.

A report by the intelligence agencies also questioned why the Indian Air Force or the Border Security Forces was unable to detect the drone activity, said sources.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been asked to investigate the role of Pakistan's "state actors", sources said. It has also asked to the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) to work on a frequency on which these drones have been operating along the border.

The NTRO is already working to detect the frequency of the drones to help sever the contact between drones and their base stations.

On Wednesday there were fresh reports of villagers seeing drones in two locations in Punjab.

The first sighting was reported from Hazarasingh Wala Village at 7.20pm and later at Tendiwala Village in Ferozpur district at 10.10pm in.

Categorically stating that "Pakistan state actors" are behind these incidents, the report also said one of the drones recovered was of Chinese make.

The Pakistan Rangers are known for using Chinese technology.

The report said the intelligence officials have been able to detect as many as eight sorties made by the drones to drop weapons.

The possibility of undetected sorties has also not been ruled out.

On each sortie, the drones dropped packages weighing up to 10 kg, which could have been arms, explosives, or means of communication, like cell phones or satellite phones, the report said.

In its explanation to the ministry, India’s Border Security Force has claimed they do not have the capacity to monitor any kind of aerial movement, and since most of operations are done at night, they are also not visible with naked eyes.

The Air Force maintains such UAVs don’t get detected by radars either.

The minister has asked military chiefs to come up with solutions to prevent such episodes reoccurring, sources said.

In September, India issued an all-out alert along the entire Indo-Pakistan border and Line of Control after Pakistani drones allegedly dropped arms and ammunition in Punjab.

Sputnik had earlier reported that police in Punjab alleged Pakistan used a drone to drop weapons in the area.

Initial investigations alleged that the drone was used to deliver weapons and communication hardware from Pakistan to terrorists based in either Punjab or Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official told the Indian daily The Tribune.