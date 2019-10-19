Twitterstorm as Vision NZ Party Leader Tamaki Posts Fake Image of Politician Shooting Muslim Woman

Earlier, Hannah Tamaki and her party Vision NZ were accused of racism after she suggested that refugees should be paid so that they can stay in the countries that "they have managed to destroy".

Vision NZ party leader Hannah Tamaki has posted a fake photo of New Zealand First party’s Shane Jones on her Twitter account , which shows him holding up what looks like a picture of a Muslim woman in a black niqab peppered with bullet holes.

In the original image, which was uploaded to Facebook by Jones’ wife Dot, he is seen holding a generic target which indicates his shooting skills.

Even though Tamaki removed the post shortly after the Newshub website contacted her, many Twitter users managed to see the fake and express their indignation about her “appalling” move.

“God is going to punish Hannah for lying,” one user tweeted, while another wrote, “just when you thought Hannah Tamaki couldn't sink any lower, this happens.”

When asked whether Tamaki checked if the Jones photo was real before posting it, Tamaki spokesperson Anne Williamson told Newshub that "convincing posts go up on Facebook every day".

"But to be clear... she was not making a comment about Shane Jones or Muslim women. Definitely, that's not her and she wouldn't condone that at all. It was about a minister of the Crown who's participated in the making of a law where good, honest Kiwis have had their semi-automatic rifles taken from them, and he's on Facebook touting a semi-automatic rifle,” Williamson added.

Earlier this month, Tamaki faced racism charges after she called for paying refugees to prompt them stay at home rather than come to New Zealand.