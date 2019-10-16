Snake Wranglers: Rescuers Wrestle Giant King Cobra in Sewer in Thailand

A rescue team arrived in the village, where a security guard took them to the sewers, where the snake lived.
The rescue team explained that it was hard and dangerous work, and that they had to be very careful and move fast.
Finally they found the snake, and it took about an hour to catch the giant reptile. The rescue team said the snake was a king cobra four meters long and weighing 15 kg.
WATCH: A king cobra slithered into a canal in Thailand on Sunday. The Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation rescue team said it took around an hour to capture the snake, and that this cobra was about 13 feet long. pic.twitter.com/mnRwl1hPMN— WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) October 14, 2019
