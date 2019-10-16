Snake Wranglers: Rescuers Wrestle Giant King Cobra in Sewer in Thailand

On 13 October, a local volunteer Rescue group Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation received a call from the security guard of a house under construction to help catch the “big snake” that lived in the sewers of the village, Phys.org reports.

A rescue team arrived in the village, where a security guard took them to the sewers, where the snake lived.

The rescue team explained that it was hard and dangerous work, and that they had to be very careful and move fast.

Finally they found the snake, and it took about an hour to catch the giant reptile. The rescue team said the snake was a king cobra four meters long and weighing 15 kg.