Indian Deputy High Commissioner Summoned by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Over 'Ceasefire Violations'

Pakistan's foreign ministry has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a strongly-worded protest for targeting civilians in cross-border fire due to an alleged violation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Nepazir Sector on Tuesday.
"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Nezapir Sector of Line of Control, three innocent civilians embraced martyrdom, while eight others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries," reads a statement issued by Pakistan's foreign ministry.
Pakistan also accused India of the "deliberate targeting of civilian-populated areas" and termed the act a "deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
