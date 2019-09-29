Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire Along the Line of Control - Indian Media

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified in recent months, with both nations exchanging fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir. Both parties blame each other for violations of the armistice.

Pakistan has breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Balakot sectors of the Mendhar subdivision in Poonch district, Asian News International wrote on its Twitter page.

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district. — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

The Line of Control is the de-facto border between India and Pakistan separating the Kashmir region, parts of which are controlled by both nations.​

The traditionally-tense relations between the two nations soured after the Pakistani military downed two Indian warplanes in the disputed Kashmir region in February.

The nation's armed forces reportedly responded to an earlier airstrike by Indian aircraft against what New Delhi claimed was a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp. India has accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists and being involved in a deadly attack on Indian paramilitary police forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan rejects the claims.

The Kashmir issue dates back to 1947, when both countries became independent from Britain and later claimed the region as belonging to them.