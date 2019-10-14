Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Becomes Most Followed World Leader on Instagram

New Delhi (Sputnik): Last month, the Indian Prime Minister became one of the most followed world leaders on Twitter with 50.7 million followers, a little behind President Trump, who has 65.7 million followers.

India’s socially active Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has become the most-followed world leader on photo-sharing app Instagram with 30 million followers.

With 350 posts, Prime Minister Modi regularly shares pictures of himself attending summits, addressing crowds, giving away medals, travelling and meeting other world leaders on his Instagram account.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, working President of India’s ruling - Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took to Twitter to officially announce the news.

​Netizens congratulated the Prime Minister and posted wishes on Twitter.

​Following the Indian Prime Minister on the Instagram popularity list are former and current US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump with 24.8 million and 14.9 million followers respectively.

Earlier in September, the Indian Prime Minister became one of the most followed world leaders on Twitter as well, with 50.7 million followers, a little behind President Trump, who has 65.7 million followers.

Last year, a survey by Gallup International ranked PM Modi among the top three leaders in the world, media reported.

The top rank in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French President Emmanuel Macron.