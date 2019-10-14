Hong Kong Police Say Protester Injures Officer in Stabbing Attack in Subway - Report

Unceasing unrest continues to hit Hong Kong, a Chinese special administrative region and one of Asia's largest financial hubs. On Sunday, as demonstrations sprawled across 18 districts of Hong Kong, another instance of violence was reported.

A police officer was reported to have suffered a neck injury during a confrontation with demonstrators in a subway station, Bloomberg said.

According to the media report, the Hong Kong officer was said to have been attacked with a “sharp-edged” object. The purported attacker reportedly escaped.

Earlier in the day, local police said that protesters threw Molotov cocktails inside the Kowloon Tong metro station amid ongoing unrest in the city. Police added that no one was injured in the incident, but claimed that the metro station had been substantially damaged.

Since early June, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against an extradition bill that has since been withdrawn but not complete cancelled.

Reports from officials in the city claim that the protests have evolved into violent anti-China and anti-police demonstrations.

Police maintain that they use force only if protesters are violent.

Beijing, meanwhile, views the situation in Hong Kong as the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and supports the actions of the local authorities.