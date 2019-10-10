Hong Kong Police-Tracking App Removed From Chinese Apple Store

On Wednesday, after complaints from the Chinese government, Apple removed HKmap.live, an app that Hong Kong protesters had used to track police movements.
The app's developers sent out a message they said was from Apple suggesting that HKmap.live was removed because it "has been used to target and ambush police" and "threaten public safety".
A new wave of protests began in Hong Kong on Friday after Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, announced a decision to ban the wearing of masks during protests and other public gatherings. Those who violate the ban may be sentenced to up to a year in prison or be fined 25,000 Hong Kong dollars ($3,200). The protests continued on Saturday.
The mass protests started in the special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.
All comments
Show new comments (0)