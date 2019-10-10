Hong Kong Police-Tracking App Removed From Chinese Apple Store

Since June, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill — the protests have now evolved into violent anti-China and anti-police demonstrations.

On Wednesday, after complaints from the Chinese government, Apple removed HKmap.live, an app that Hong Kong protesters had used to track police movements.

The app's developers sent out a message they said was from Apple suggesting that HKmap.live was removed because it "has been used to target and ambush police" and "threaten public safety".

A new wave of protests began in Hong Kong on Friday after Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, announced a decision to ban the wearing of masks during protests and other public gatherings. Those who violate the ban may be sentenced to up to a year in prison or be fined 25,000 Hong Kong dollars ($3,200). The protests continued on Saturday.

The mass protests started in the special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.