Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Niece Waylaid in New Delhi, Purse Snatched

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s national capital has witnessed several incidents of purse snatching cases in recent times. Mostly, women out on the streets are the targets of such incidents.

In the latest case, it was the niece of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the victim of snatchers. Damayanti Modi and her husband had returned from the border town of Amritstar in Punjab and had hired an autorickshaw to reach a guest house on Saturday. As the couple was about to get out of the hired vehicle, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched her purse and sped away. Damayanti is the daughter of Modi’s brother.

According to reports, Damayanti’s purse contained two mobile phones, her travel documents and around $800. She was scheduled to leave for Ahmedabad on Saturday evening. She said she's filed a police complaint about the matter.

The incident took place in the area where the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Delhi live. Law and order in the national capital are under the control of the Lieutenant Governor. City Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal has been at loggerheads with the federal government for the worsening crime situation in the capital, as the police and the Lieutenant Governor report to the federal Home Ministry.

Delhi reported 130 robberies, 420 snatchings, 40 murders, 35 attempted murders, 160 rapes, 450 kidnappings, and 3,400 motor vehicle thefts in September, in addition to other categories of crime. In 2018, 4,707 cases of snatchings were reported, while by September 4,516 cases had been registered with the police.