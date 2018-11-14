Infant Snatched from Mother’s Lap, Killed by Monkey in India’s Agra City

The mother of the 12-day old baby was feeding him when the monkey entered their room, snatched the baby and ran into the neighbourhood where it mauled the newborn and left it to die.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Baby Arush alias Sunny's mother Neha was breastfeeding her infant son when the monkey entered their home and ran away with the baby.

READ MORE: WATCH: Mischievous Monkey Snatches Cobra From Indian Snake Charmer

Family members went after the monkey, attempting to lure it into freeing the baby by offering it food, but the monkey disappeared with the baby. The infant was later found dead soaked in blood on a neighbour's terrace.

A #monkey breaks into a house in #India and grabs a 14-day-old infant by his neck when the kid's mother's feeding him. The poor baby is then killed by the monkey and left on neighbor's roof. The monkey has also tried to attack a 14-year-old girl before. pic.twitter.com/NiiSu3rzXd — Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) November 14, 2018

"Neha and Yogesh (father of the child) were married two years ago and Arush was their only child. It's an unbearable tragedy for them. Neha is inconsolable and has not been eating. After hearing the scream we all ran after the monkey but [the] monkey did not leave the baby," Surekha, one of the devastated couple's neighbours told Sputnik.

12-day-old baby snatched and killed by monkey in Agra In a gut-wrenching incident, a 12-day-old toddler — Arush — was snatched and killed by a monkey in Agra's outskirt area on Monday late night.

The victim’s body was recovered from the roof of a neighbour’s house.@MdRahmath14 pic.twitter.com/jE5pu4xomU — Mohammed Nisaruddin (@mdnisaruddin) November 13, 2018

A similar incident occurred in April in Cuttack district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha when a monkey snatched a 16-day old boy while he was sleeping with his father. Later the dead body of the boy was recovered from a well.

READ MORE: Indian Bus Driver Suspended After Putting Monkey Behind Wheel (VIDEO)

Last month, a 72-year-old was stoned to death by the monkeys in Tikri area in Uttar Pradesh.