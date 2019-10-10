England v France, New Zealand v Italy World Cup Rugby Games Cancelled Over Typhoon

Rugby World Cup organizers have canceled 2 two important games ahead of Super Typhoon Hagibis expected to hit Japan on the upcoming weekend.

The Japan Meteorological Agency described earlier the impending storm as "violent". According to forecast, if Hagibis continues moving on its current trajectory, it will barrel over the mainland of Japan on Saturday when England and France are due to clash in the World Cup group decider.

The cancelled game, however, will be registered as a scoreless draw, meaning that the national England team will automatically progress into the quarter-finals, the UK-based media said.

Notably, the tournament organizers are also due to face inquiry over their planning and wisdom of staging the Rugby World Cup tournament in typhoon season.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW