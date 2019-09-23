Typhoon in Japan Results in 30 People Injured, 60,000 Houses Left Out of Power - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - As many as 30 people were wounded in Japan's prefectures of Okinawa, Saga, Nagasaki and Miyazaki, as the powerful typhoon Tapah hit the southern and southwestern parts of the country, media reported, citing the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

About 50,000 houses on Kyushu island were cut off the power, and 9,000 more in the main island of Honshu's Yamaguchi Prefecture, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the media, some 54 domestic flights were cancelled on Monday due to the storm.

Typhoon Tapah info

All travelers expecting to fly to or from Japan are advised to double-check for delays and cancellations especially in Kyushu area. https://t.co/8sSMJuLL4t#JNTO https://t.co/2n8YPGJ1vr — Japan Safe Travel (JST) (@JapanSafeTravel) September 22, 2019

The Tapah typhoon is currently moving to the northeast over the Sea of Japan. On Tuesday night, it could hit Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. However, meteorologists note that the typhoon is gradually losing power.