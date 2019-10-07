Needle Found in Melbourne Grapes, Investigation Underway - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The police in Australia’s state of Victoria are investigating yet another case of needles found in fruits, this time in grapes.

"Police have been told a needle was located in a grape bought from a store in Caroline Springs [a suburb of Melbourne] on 6 October," Victoria Police said in a statement, quoted by TVNZ on Monday.

The statement came after shopper Chloe Shaw said she found the needle in grapes bought from the Aldi branch at Caroline Springs. She reported the find to the supermarket and Victoria Police.

According to the statement, those responsible could get a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

In September, several cases of needles found in strawberries were investigated by Australian police.

Similar cases, involving strawberries, bananas, apples, and pears, were reported in Australia last year.

In September 2018 Supermarket chains like Coles and Aldi pulled strawberries from their shelves across Australia and even New Zealand as residents kept discovering sewing needles hidden in their store-bought strawberries.