Register
17:24 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border area at Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016

    'Quick, Dirty, Deadly': Indo-Pakistan War to be 'Armageddon', Head of Pak-Administered Kashmir Warns

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    214
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik) A conflict between arch-rivals Pakistan and India could ignite a nuclear war that could kill millions of people, the president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir said in a recent interview.

    Maintaining that Islamabad is not seeking a conflict with New Delhi, Masood Khan, the president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said however, that if forced into such a situation, Islamabad would not hesitate to retaliate.

    Khan said even a limited military conflict between the two nations could evolve into a nuclear war and the consequences would not only be damaging but also wide-ranging.

    "If a war breaks out between India and Pakistan, it will be quick, dirty and deadly. It will be an Armageddon, hundreds of millions will die in South Asia, and 2.5 billion people will be affected by radiation all over the world," Khan added.

    Presenting a realistic scenario of the tension that currently exists between Islamabad and New Delhi over Kashmir, Khan predicted that at some point the international community would have to intervene and pile pressure on India.

    Last week, attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of a “bloodbath” brewing in the disputed Kashmir region and hinted that weapons of mass destruction could be employed against India if war breaks out.

    That fiery remark delivered on 27 August led India to accuse him of “warmongering” because of his “obsession with Kashmir.”

    In August, India revoked the special quasi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir that had been granted to the region 75 years ago. That decision did not sit well with Pakistan, which accused New Delhi of violating UN resolutions and the bilateral Simla Agreement of 1972. Islamabad subsequently since launched a diplomatic and economic offensive against New Delhi.

    India has consistently maintained that the decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is an internal matter and would not tolerate third-party interference.

    India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, which both claim in full. They have also been engaged in smaller cross-border skirmishes in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control that separates the two sides.

    Related:

    Pakistan’s New Envoy to UN was Accused of Beating Up Live-in Girlfriend in New York in 2002
    Twitterati Slams Pakistan Cricket Board For Electricity Failure During Sri-Lanka Test match
    Pakistan Hands Over Drowned Border Trooper’s Body to India
    Islamabad Appeals to US Congress to Steer Kashmir Resolution - Pakistan-Run Region Leader
    Tags:
    nuclear war, Armageddon, Pakistan, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse