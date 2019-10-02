Many 'Concerned Over Pakistani Terror Groups' Potentially Attacking India, Pentagon Official Claims

New Delhi (Sputnik): The international community is concerned that Pakistan-based terrorists might launch several cross-border attacks against India in the near future, a US government official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Brookings Institute, an American think tank, US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Shriver said that "many have concerns that Pakistan keeps a lid on terror groups that might conduct cross-border activities as a result of the Kashmir decisions."

Shriver was referring to India’s August move to abrogate the special quasi-autonomous status granted to Jammu and Kashmir 75 years ago.

The move was followed up by the Indian government's decision to bifurcate the state into two federally administered territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from 31 October.

The US has avoided direct interference in India and Pakistan’s dispute over Kashmir, save for President Donald Trump making two offers to mediate between both countries to resolve the issue.

While Islamabad has been pressing Washington and President Trump to intervene, New Delhi has said there is no room for third party intervention in what it sees as a bilateral matter.

India and Pakistan claim the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir in full. They have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Tensions between both countries have been high since India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special quasi-autonomous status on 5 August. Islamabad has since downgraded its diplomatic ties and suspended trade relations with New Delhi.